Timothy Kalter arrested
Franklin County Sheriff Deputy Gage Turk, left, and Corporal Hunter Barnes, right, take Timothy J. Kalter into custody at the Franklin County jail Monday evening. Kalter has been charged with murder in the double homicide that happened outside of Pacific on Jan. 4.  

 Submitted Photo.

The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis.

Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was arrested after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates Avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended in an abandoned house near the crash site. 