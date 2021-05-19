A three-day trial has been scheduled for the man charged in connection with the 1987 killing of a St. Clair woman, whose death marked one of the longest local cold cases in recent years.
Charged with second-degree murder, Kirby R. King, of Gray Summit, learned this month that he will have to wait nearly a year for his jury trial to begin on May 2. The delay is largely due to the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the judicial system, according to court officials.
The second-degree murder charge stems from the slaying of Karla Jane Delcour, whose body was found near an illegal dump site outside of Stanton. Delcour’s body was found by a man digging up roots in June 1987.
Investigators interviewed nearly 200 people in the wake of Delcour’s death, but officials said in 1987 the leads dried up, and the trail eventually turned cold.
That changed in late 2019, when after a lengthy investigation by the cold case squad, charges were brought against King.
Authorities allege that Delcour was murdered June 21, 1987, at a home off Iron Hill Road in Union.
Delcour’s body had decomposed for about two days before it was found about 100 feet north of Interstate 44 Service Road and east of Stanton.
Her body was found at the end of a short dirt road, according to an article published in The Missourian in June 1987.
The St. Louis medical examiner determined the cause of death to be strangulation by ligature. The condition of the body made identification difficult, and a unique dental record resulted in a positive identification of the victim, according to reports.
In 2018, the Franklin County Cold Case Squad began investigating the homicide by retracing Delcour’s steps preceding her strangulation.
Over the past two years, detectives traveled throughout Missouri and to Texas and Arizona to reinterview suspects and witnesses. Among those interviewed was King, who traveled for work and was interviewed in Texas. He also had been staying in Oklahoma and Iowa. He was taken into custody at a home in Villa Ridge in 2019 but had been staying locally at a residence in Gray Summit.
During a hearing in 2020, King pleaded not guilty.