A man from Columbia was arrested in St. Clair Sunday morning on robbery and assault charges.

St. Clair police officers were dispatched to the Walnut Grove Apartment complex for a physical domestic disturbance at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. While on their way, officers were advised that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Cody L. Kost, from Columbia, left the area in the victim’s vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Versa.

