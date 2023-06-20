A man from Columbia was arrested in St. Clair Sunday morning on robbery and assault charges.
St. Clair police officers were dispatched to the Walnut Grove Apartment complex for a physical domestic disturbance at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. While on their way, officers were advised that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Cody L. Kost, from Columbia, left the area in the victim’s vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Versa.
When officers reached the scene, they found a female victim with obvious injuries to her face and jaw. Due to the severity of her injuries, St. Clair EMS was called to the scene.
The victim stated that she and Kost had recently broken off their relationship, and she was assisting him in getting his belongings from the apartment. When the victim refused to take Kost back to Columbia, the victim stated Kost became angry. Feeling scared, the victim said she went to her bedroom, taking a pouch which contained money, credit cards and her car keys. She said she laid on top of the pouch, so Kost could not see it. Kost then allegedly entered the bedroom, and the victim stated he was being nice and trying to “love on her.”
According to the report, Kost reached under her, grabbed the pouch, and ran out of the bedroom. The victim said she attempted to run after Kost, but he was holding the bedroom door shut. After Kost released the door, she saw him running towards the front door to exit the apartment. She stated that she attempted to stop Kost, but he allegedly punched her twice in the face with a closed fist, causing the victim to briefly lose consciousness. When she woke, the victim stated she saw Kost leaving the complex parking lot in her vehicle.
A police radio broadcast was put out on Kost and the vehicle to stop and hold for the St. Clair Police Department for assault.
The victim’s vehicle was found further up the street near the 300 block of Roller Road at 6:30 a.m. Officers searched the area for Kost but were unsuccessful.
At 10:50 am, a St. Clair officer located Kost walking on North Service Road near the intersection of Highway AB.
Kost was taken into custody without incident and was charged with second degree robbery, second degree domestic assault, stealing a motor vehicle and second degree property damage.
Kost is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center with no bond.
