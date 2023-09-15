A convicted felon wanted by Franklin County law enforcement for absconding from his probation has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen firearm.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had been attempting to locate Lukas D. Creech for several weeks when it received a tip Monday on his whereabouts. After performing surveillance on the area, detectives observed Creech walking down a flight of stairs at a St. Clair apartment complex, and were able to take him into custody without incident.
Creech has an extensive criminal history, and in addition to absconding from his probation he had several active felony arrest warrants and was wanted for questioning in an active case detectives were investigating, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton. When he was apprehended, he was found in possession of a firearm reported stolen from Warren County, according to Pelton.
Creech was booked on his active felony arrest warrants, and detectives are seeking the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm for Creech given that he is a convicted felon.
