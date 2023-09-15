Lukas D. Creech
Lukas D. Creech

A convicted felon wanted by Franklin County law enforcement for absconding from his probation has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen firearm.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had been attempting to locate Lukas D. Creech for several weeks when it received a tip Monday on his whereabouts. After performing surveillance on the area, detectives observed Creech walking down a flight of stairs at a St. Clair apartment complex, and were able to take him into custody without incident.

