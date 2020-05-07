Rain couldn’t keep a parade of 14 vehicles from celebrating the birthday of a 95-year-old Union woman.
The cars lined up in the parking lot of the old Scenic Regional Library and made their way to the nearby home of Irma Williams on Wednesday, April 29, her birthday. Williams, as part of the more vulnerable community for coronavirus, has been staying home.
“She hasn’t been out of the house for weeks,” said Lisa Meier, her great niece.
So Patti Nantz, a teacher at Crosspoint Christian School in Villa Ridge, decided to put together the parade. She got the idea after seeing similar events on Facebook.
“I’ve just seen different birthday celebrations, or kids going by to see their teachers, that kind of thing,” she said.
Nantz was able to get six of her students and their families, as well as other friends, to drive by Williams’s house.
A couple friends stopped by to bring Williams a cake and get her outside to be ready for the big surprise. Then the cars slowly started making their way down the street.
Before long, cars were passing by, honking their horns with kids hanging out the windows holding signs. Some got out of their car to go greet Williams from a distance, giving her balloons to go with the large golden “95” balloons on her front porch.
“I was shocked,” Williams said of the surprise. “It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful.”
Williams was friends with Nantz’s mother, who died in 2018.
“I just felt the need to go check on her,” Nantz said. “We started having conversations, and my mom’s friend became my friend.”
The event exceeded Nantz’s expectations.
“I thought it would be great medicine for her, but seeing everybody there, the medicine went the other way too,” Nantz said.