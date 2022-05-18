With the Supreme Court now expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion rights advocates spent the weekend holding rallies around the country, including in Union.
“My hope is to show people that there are folks out here who do believe in bodily autonomy, who do believe in a woman’s right to choose,” said Rob Compton, of Krakow, who was one of about 40 demonstrators who attended Sunday afternoon’s protest at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union.
The protest was organized by Alexandria Gray and Kathryn Nassar, in response to a leaked draft opinion that suggested the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. “We are standing here for every woman, regardless of if they are pro-choice or opposed to abortion. We are here because we believe every woman should have the right to have this conversation with her doctor,” Nassar said.
She and other protesters said they came expecting to be met with a chilly reception in Union, but instead were greeted by honks, shouts of appreciation and words of encouragement from motorists.
“I was so leery about coming here, because of the county that we are in,” said Joann Herbert, who lives in St. Louis County, but who previously lived in rural Jefferson County. Participating in the hour-and-a-half long demonstration, left her feeling “empowered.”
“After 50 years, the idea of Roe v. Wade being overturned is ridiculous to me. I never thought we would be here,” Herbert said.
Also among those protesting in Union was Wallis Warren, of rural Beaufort. She said the protest and the community’s response to it proved “there is a lot more diversity of thought here in Franklin County than what people think.”
“I was really hoping that there would be some counter protests here today, because I really want to have a dialogue with them. I want them to see us as the people we are — we aren’t evil people. We don’t have horns growing out of heads. We simply believe that a woman should have the right to choose,” Warren said.
Deb Donatti, a Union native who now lives in Owensville, said she was grateful the counter protesters never arrived. She said their absence was a metaphor for the larger debate about abortion access.
“They stayed home. They stayed out of another woman’s business. That is the same mentality we should all have about abortion. It is none of our business, who has an abortion and who doesn’t. That only matters to that woman and to her doctor,” said Donatti, who donned the outfit of a character from “The Handmaids’ Tale” book and television show at the demonstration.
“I have two daughters and I want to see them have safe access to an abortion if they decide that is what’s best for them,” Donatti said.
Warren said if the leaked decision proves to be the final outcome from the Supreme Court that “young women are going to find out what the ’60s were all about. This is very serious, just as serious as it was then.”
Stephanie Vandament, who drove from Manchester to lend her support to the protesters, said her grandmothers would be angered to see Roe v. Wade overturned.
“They would be pissed, but they would be even more pissed if I didn’t stand up and try to fight like they fought for a woman’s right to choose,” said Vandament, who said she has had an abortion and was sharing her story on Sunday in hopes that other women would also speak up.
“I hope it helps women feel more comfortable to share their story,” Vandament said. “Because they need to talk about it. We need to talk about it because this is my children’s generation that is going to suffer, if we don’t.”
She and others said overturning Roe v. Wade will likely do little to stop abortions in the United States.
“If they get rid of legal abortions, people will still find ways — unsafe ways — to try and have an abortion. Women will die because of this decision,” Vandament said.
While polls show the majority of Americans want to preserve access to abortion — at least in the earlier stages of pregnancy — the Supreme Court’s pending decision would likely allow state legislatures to have the final say. If that happens, roughly half of the states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion.
“In Missouri, we already have very restrictive laws that have been passed in Jefferson City that will go in effect once Roe is overturned,” said John Kiehne, who is running for the State Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Dave Schatz, who is term-limited and is running for the U.S. Senate. Kiehne, a Democrat, said Missouri’s Republican governor, attorney general and general assembly are all “trying to be the first to trigger the new laws.”
Under a 2019 law, abortions would only be allowed in Missouri in order to save the life of the woman. Performing an illegal abortion would be a felony punishable by 5 to 15 years in prison.
Tasha Skouby, of St. Clair, said the Supreme Court’s potential decision makes her “fear for my life.”
“I would do anything for a baby, but I also know that my body is not able to handle a full-term pregnancy,” Skouby said. She said it would likely surprise her friends and family to learn that she was pro-choice, but she knows now is the time to speak up.
“With this being such a conservative area, it is easy to feel so alone when you are pro-choice,” Skouby said. “It is hard, but today tells me that I am not alone. That there are people — men and women — who believe, like I do, in a woman’s right to choose.”