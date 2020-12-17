A Phelps County judge will hear the case of a Union man, who has been charged with multiple sex crimes, after the man’s defense attorney requested a new judge in the case.
The Missouri Supreme Court assigned the case to Judge John Beger, a member of the 25th Circuit Court Judiciary, last week.
The defendant in the case, Damon M. Bemis, 25, has been charged with five felonies, including one count of second-degree felony rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting arrest. All but the resisting arrest charge are Class D felonies, which means that if convicted, Bemis could be sentenced to up to seven years per charge in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He could also be sentenced to one year in the county jail per felony charge.
The charges stem from allegations made in August 2017.
In a probable cause statement filed by the Union Police Department, officers were dispatched to Chapel Ridge Apartments for the report of a domestic disturbance and possible sexual assault.
Through the course of the investigation, officers wrote in a sworn statement that Bemis reportedly forced the victim into the home they shared together. Once inside the residence, Bemis reportedly assaulted, sodomized and raped the victim, who is not identified in court records.
A Union police officer reported that Bemis resisted arrest and kicked him while being taken into custody.
Bemis, who was arrested in August 2017, was originally held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. His bond was later amended to a $75,000 surety bond before being further reduced to a $10,000 surety bond with four restrictions. Those restrictions include no direct contact with the victim, no consumption of alcohol and no purchase of alcohol, and Bemis cannot be at any establishment where alcohol is served.
A grand jury indicted Bemis in August 2017 and the case was referred to the Franklin County Circuit Court.
Bemis is represented in court by three attorneys, including Talmage E. Newton IV, a St. Louis attorney with Newton Barth, LLP; Reno R. Cova III, a St. Louis attorney; and Desiree B. Austin-Holliday, who is also a St. Louis attorney with Newton Barth, LLP.
A new court date had not been scheduled as of press time, according to electronic court records.