Area residents who want to see a skate park built in St. Clair showed up at the city’s Board of Aldermen meeting this week to make their case, although the proposed facility is still in early planning stages and the city has made no commitment to support it.
“I know there’s a lot of liability and there’s a lot of hoops to jump through, but it would give kids a really good place to practice sports and get out of the house, and I think it would be a good idea,” said local resident Cierra Skiles. “There’s not a lot to do around here for kids.”
Skiles noted that a Change.org petition created on March 28 in support of a St. Clair skate park has already gathered more than 600 signatures.
Asked what building the skate park would cost, Skiles said it could be anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 depending on the size and what features the skate park would include.
“That’s a big difference,” said Mayor Cozy Bailey.
Asked what portion of the cost she was hoping the city would cover, Skiles suggested 50 percent.
“We have access to a lot of people who have built skate parks around here, and we have a lot of access to charities and skate park projects and people we know who would be willing to fund it, or help us fund it,” she said.
City officials, however, said funding could be an obstacle. City Administrator John Lippert said St. Clair has heard previous proposals for skate parks, going back nearly a decade.
“We’ve applied for a Tony Hawk grant several times and haven’t gotten them,” he said.
“That’s always been one of the biggest issues when it’s come up before us, is just the lack of funding, and all the options that we’ve tried, you know, we’ve never been selected for those grants,” said Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes.
“I think it’s a great idea, I think people are interested in it, but I think we need to finish what we have, the irons in the fire first, before we commit to anything else.”
Steven Maune, of Sullivan, who also spoke in support of the skate park proposal at Monday’s meeting, said he has a friend who owns a concrete company and has built numerous skate parks all around Missouri who would be willing to help with the project.
“I think it would be good to know what this is really going to cost,” said Bailey. “Your concrete guy, for example, if he’s built them, he should know how much concrete it’s going to take and how much that’s going to cost.”
Lippert also said Maune’s friend in the concrete business could help with getting an idea of the cost of the project, and that local groups might be willing to contribute money.
“There are a lot of civic organizations that you may be able to get onboard, and if they’re not-for-profit, then people’s donations would be a tax advantage,” he said.
For supporters of the project, Lippert said, an advantage to building the skate park on city property would be that they wouldn’t necessarily have to buy land, and the ongoing maintenance of the park would become a city responsibility. But they would have to know, at least roughly, the cost of the site preparation work, along with labor, concrete and other materials, before the city could commit to anything.
“Those are dollar signs that are big questions that would have to be answered,” he said.