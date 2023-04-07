Seeking skate park support
Buy Now

Cierra Skiles, left, speaks at the St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, April 3, asking city officials to consider backing a proposed skate park. The city took no action on the request, but asked the residents to determine what the cost of the project might be.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley.

Area residents who want to see a skate park built in St. Clair showed up at the city’s Board of Aldermen meeting this week to make their case, although the proposed facility is still in early planning stages and the city has made no commitment to support it.

“I know there’s a lot of liability and there’s a lot of hoops to jump through, but it would give kids a really good place to practice sports and get out of the house, and I think it would be a good idea,” said local resident Cierra Skiles. “There’s not a lot to do around here for kids.”