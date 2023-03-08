Classroom Graphic
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on Tuesday released its Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the 2021-22 school year, which measure and rank districts and individual schools statewide.

Some of the numbers included in the APRs may be alarming at first glance, cautioned three area school superintendents. That’s because the reports reflect not only an unusual school year when COVID-19 was still significantly impacting school operations but also a change in DESE’s scoring system. Education officials both locally and at the state level are advising those looking at the data to take it with a grain of salt.