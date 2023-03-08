The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on Tuesday released its Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the 2021-22 school year, which measure and rank districts and individual schools statewide.
Some of the numbers included in the APRs may be alarming at first glance, cautioned three area school superintendents. That’s because the reports reflect not only an unusual school year when COVID-19 was still significantly impacting school operations but also a change in DESE’s scoring system. Education officials both locally and at the state level are advising those looking at the data to take it with a grain of salt.
“It’s a lot, and it’s hard for our parents to understand — even our teachers, too,” said Meramec Valley R-III Superintendent Carrie Schwierjohn, who was one of three superintendents to meet with The Missourian for an interview on the new school scores Monday.
This is the first year schools are being assessed under the new Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP) 6 standards. Districts are now being scored across a variety of new areas not included in the previous MSIP 5 standards, such as attendance then student growth, and assigned points accordingly. They are then awarded a score based on the percentage of points earned out of the total number possible for that district.
In Franklin County, the Washington School District had a score of 82.1 percent, Union R-XI School District scored 83 percent, Meramec Valley R-III had 73.3 percent, Lonedell R-XIV scored 73.9 percent, New Haven scored 82.9 percent, Franklin County R-II had a score of 88.6 percent, Spring Bluff R-XV had 89.3 percent, St. Clair R-XIII had a score of 76.9 percent, Strain-Japan R-XVI scored 85.6 percent, and Sullivan had a score of 73.3 percent. Statewide, the scores ranged from 41.2 to 98.8 percent.
Union R-XI Superintendent Scott Hayes noted that in addition to many new categories being measured under the MSIP 6 system, the scoring system for the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) standardized tests has also changed, and been made more rigorous.
“The test stayed the same, but they raised the bar,” he explained.
Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart noted that MSIP 6 was supposed to begin in March of 2020, but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously there was some pause in, for lack of a better word, accountability scoring for school districts, and our last annual performance report was sent in 2018-19, so districts have not had a score like the APR since that time,” Kephart said. “So this is brand new coming out to the public.”
While area superintendents are frustrated with some of the changes under MSIP 6, they say their sentiment is shared by education officials statewide, and even DESE administrators are stressing that the newly released numbers should not be compared to previous years.
“As I’ve said before, an APR score from previous versions cannot be compared to a MSIP 6 APR score,” Lisa Sireno, assistant commissioner at the Office of Quality Schools at DESE, said in a recent conference call with reporters. “The systems are different; the standards and indicators are different; the scoring is different; the scores don’t mean the same thing.”
One frustration for area superintendents is that some of the scoring is done by taking a metric that could conceivably be measured more precisely but instead assigning it a point value based on a range that a district falls into to generate an overall score.
“Ours is our attendance. We had zero points on our attendance because it was below 70 percent,” said Schwierjohn. “70 was the cutoff, so 70 or below you got zero points, and again this was for last year’s data, so ‘21-22 when we were still on a required 10-day quarantine.”
Schwierjohn said she was not making excuses and she knows attendance is something her district needs to work on, although this year it has been over 90 percent.
“But last year it wasn’t something within our control,” she said. “If kids were sick, we were telling them to stay home.”
Schwierjohn, Hayes and Kephart noted that there are legitimate reasons for the changes under MSIP 6. Hayes said that in future years, comparisons of districts’ scores under MSIP 6 will be useful — but they aren’t at this point because it’s a brand new system.
“There’s nothing really to compare it to,” he said.
“All we’re doing right now is comparing to each other.”
Kephart similarly stressed that there have been too many changes under MSIP 6 for this year’s numbers to be useful yet.
“Comparisons are important when it’s correct to do so,” she said. “We do want to look at growth, and so it is about our students and comparing data, but it has to be the right data and the right comparisons to make, and this isn’t comparable from cycle 5 to cycle 6.”
Still, area superintendents said, there are good reasons for the state to collect the data, which will have more utility once several years worth of it have been gathered while following the same set of standards.
“It’s a baseline,” said Hayes. “You’ve got to start somewhere.”