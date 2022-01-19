Another photography studio is coming to Washington with the debut of Sunset Photography.
With a grand opening scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m., owner and photographer Mauricio Tijerina said he hopes the new studio will help him expand creatively and financially.
Tijerina and wife Veronica have owned and operated the business without a studio since July 2021.
Both Mauricio and Veronica Tijerina work full time as supply-chain professionals who, after a promotion in 2016, relocated from Monterrey, Mexico to the Sporlan division of Parker Hannifin in Washington.
The new Sunset Photography studio is located at 830 W. Fifth St., at the corner of High Street in what used to be The Washington Tattoo Collective, which is owned by Larry Proemsey, of Labadie, according to Franklin County Assessor Records.
Tijerina said the nearly 1,000-square-foot space did not need much renovation other than adding equipment and props.
Tijerina’s expansion into a studio comes after the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce tapped him to photograph the 2021 Washington Town and Country Fair.
Sunset enters a crowded market. The Chamber of Commerce’s online directory lists three other photography studios in the Washington area and several others exist independently.