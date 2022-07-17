A St. Clair man who burglarized ReBoot Computers and More LLC in February 2021 has been sentenced to five years of probation, according to electronic court records.
In a court proceeding in May, Rollen L. Summers, 25, withdrew his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary. Following his plea, Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich sentenced him to probation in lieu of a prison sentence. Summers could have been sentenced to up four years in prison.
The charges stem from February 2021 when St. Clair Police Department officers were conducting a business check along N. Commercial Avenue and found evidence of the burglary.
“Officers located footprints in the snow, which matched footprints of shoes worn by the suspect involved in another incident,” St. Clair Police Chief Michael Wirt said, adding after an interview it was discovered Summers was involved in the burglary as well as another unrelated incident that evening.
According to police, Summers broke into the business by entering through a window that was boarded up and took laptop computers, tablets, computer hotspots and a thumb drive.
This is not Summers’ first time facing criminal charges.
In 2016, Summers pleaded guilty to eight counts of misdemeanor burglary. Those charges, which stemmed from a 2014 burglary in St. Clair, were for items valued at less than $500. Summers had been ordered to complete two years of probation in lieu of spending two years in the county jail.