A month after parts of Franklin County were designated as being in “extreme” drought, recent rains have alleviated conditions to the point where most of the county is now simply categorized as “abnormally dry.”
As of Aug. 8, the most recent date for which data is available, only the extreme northwest of the county, approximately the area north of Highway E and west of New Haven, was considered to be in “moderate drought,” with a very small section of the furthest north part of this region considered to be in “severe drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The rest of the county, including Washington, Union, Pacific and St. Clair, were designated as “abnormally dry” — a change from a month earlier, when all these areas were designated as being in “severe drought” as of July 11. The northwest corner of the county was considered to be in “extreme drought” at that time.
Despite the improved conditions locally, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cautions the public not to assume the worst is over.
“Droughts can develop quickly or gradually over several weeks, months or even years, and worsened with extreme heat or wind. A drought can end just as quickly or gradually as it began, but more commonly persist for months. A single rainstorm may provide temporary relief, but its impact is short term,” according to the drought page of the DNR’s website.
“Thunderstorms often produce large amounts of rain in a very short time, causing the rain to run off into streams rather than soak into the ground. Several soaking rains may be required to recharge groundwater and break a drought.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.