Franklin County drought map
This map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions across Missouri as of Aug. 8, with Franklin County highlighted.

 Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor

A month after parts of Franklin County were designated as being in “extreme” drought, recent rains have alleviated conditions to the point where most of the county is now simply categorized as “abnormally dry.”

As of Aug. 8, the most recent date for which data is available, only the extreme northwest of the county, approximately the area north of Highway E and west of New Haven, was considered to be in “moderate drought,” with a very small section of the furthest north part of this region considered to be in “severe drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

