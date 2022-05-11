Paramount’s critically acclaimed “Yellowstone” TV series will feature two lecterns made in Franklin County, the latest high-profile customer of Sullivan-based Executive Wood Products.
Though his products already have made their Hollywood debut in “Iron Man 3” and their TV start in “Madam Secretary,” Executive Wood Products owner Paul Alexander said “Yellowstone” is probably the company’s highest-profile client. Alexander himself is a fan of the show.
A Western drama about Montana rancher John Dutton III played by Kevin Costner, the series garnered 14.7 million viewers for its Season 4 premier in November. During Season 4, Dutton announced a gubernatorial bid.
As part of the campaign storyline, Costner is expected to be filmed standing behind a lectern made by Executive Wood Products during Season 5.
Alexander said “Yellowstone” producers were in a hurry when they called in April. Filming was slated to start for the show’s fifth season this month and two different lecterns will be featured in the series, the Graduate and Counselor models.
“It just so happened that the high-end piece, the Counselor, was in process in another order and that order wasn’t due for two more weeks, so we were able to pull one out of the order and the other model also was in process, so we got the call on Tuesday and we shipped on Thursday,” Alexander said.
The employees who worked on the lecterns signed the base before it shipped. Alexander has 22 employees and produces “thousands” of lecterns each year from its 43,000-square-foot facility at 230 E. Springfield Road. Alexander declined to disclose annual revenue figures.
Alexander said given that his products are used all over the place, it’s funny that “Yellowstone” is the show that drew so much attention. He said the recent notoriety hasn’t drawn in any additional customers, “but, who knows — it’s marketing.”
“Yellowstone” and Paramount+ officials did not respond to The Missourian’s interview requests prior to press time.
Executive Wood Products launched in 1982, with Alexander making gum ball machines in his basement. After his first ad in the Rotary magazine, he sold 2,000 gumball machines. With cheaper imports luring away gum ball machine customers, he shifted to the lectern business in 1989, and, in 1995, the company won its first government contract.
Now, according to Alexander, the company is the single largest lectern supplier to the U.S. government and sells lecterns ranging from $854 to more than $10,000 online.
“You can rarely turn on the news that you don’t see one of our products, some politicians standing behind one of our products,” Alexander said. “And, of course celebrities stand behind them and basketball players — they end up in all kinds of places.”
One of Executive Wood Products’ niche products is building and supplying anti-ballistic wood products including some lecterns that are designed to protect the user from gunfire and explosives; they’re often sold to governments and other clients.
“You know the thing is, we just have such a presence in the market that anytime anyone goes out there online or wherever looking for something that is really well represented – meaning a high-end, good-looking product – they find us,” Alexander said, noting his products are American-made.
On April 29, Alexander and Executive Wood Products were honored by U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer as the House Small Business Committee Republicans’ Small Business Spotlight. Alexander said some of his products were on display in the Capitol rotunda.
Earlier this year, Luetkemeyer toured Executive Wood Products’ facility in Sullivan. In a press release about the company, Luetkemeyer said, “I am proud to represent small businesses like Executive Wood Products that not only serve our communities through their business operations and job creation, but also make our country a safer place.”