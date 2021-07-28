A Franklin County judge has sentenced a Leasburg man to probation in lieu of a prison sentence after the man admitted in court that he was responsible for a string of burglaries at the Sullivan Walmart.
Jasen Thompson, 48, was sentenced earlier this month by 20th Circuit Court Judge Ike Lamke to five years of supervised probation. If Thompson should err while on probation, he will be remanded to the Missouri Department of Corrections, where he will serve up to 10 years for the crimes that he pleaded guilty to earlier this month.
Thompson was arrested in February following a string of burglaries that occurred in January, according to court records.
On Jan. 31, a man wearing a “large puffy coat, a red bandana as a mask, blue jeans and brown boots” was seen putting a compound bow, arrows, a backpack and some food items into his cart. The suspect then walked to the back of the store, where he was spotted by a Walmart employee, who attempted to stop the man from leaving the store. The man, who was later identified as Thompson, hit the employee with the bow and his fist, according to police.
Police later found Thompson, who had fled from Walmart into a nearby mobile home park, and after a foot pursuit took him into custody. When questioned by police, Thompson told them that he stole the bow and arrows to protect himself and the food because he was hungry. He said he had been stealing from Walmart “everyday for the last three months.”
Following his arrest, Thompson was charged with second-degree burglary, which is a Class B felony.