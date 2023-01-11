After spending more than six months on the run, the Sullivan man, who had been wanted by police in connection to the death of his daughter, is now in custody. 

Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in Boaz, Alabama, a city of about 10,000 people that is about 50 miles south of Huntsville and is located in the northeast part of the state. 