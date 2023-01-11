After spending more than six months on the run, the Sullivan man, who had been wanted by police in connection to the death of his daughter, is now in custody.
Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in Boaz, Alabama, a city of about 10,000 people that is about 50 miles south of Huntsville and is located in the northeast part of the state.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Willie Orr said the department received a call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri about a possible address where Taylor could possibly be staying. Two deputies were dispatched to the scene of the home.
“Everybody at the home cooperated, including him,” Orr told The Missourian. “He walked out of a bedroom and surrendered to the deputies without incident.”
The report from the deputies at the scene did not name the other individuals inside the home or describe how long Taylor had been staying there.
Following his arrest, Taylor was taken to the Marshall County Jail, where he waived extradition. Two days later he was picked up and brought back to Franklin County.
Taylor had been wanted by police for his alleged connection to his infant child’s death on July 5, at a St. Louis area hospital.
According to press reports, the Sullivan Police Department was dispatched to a home in the morning of June 28 after receiving a call about a seven-month-old child having difficulty breathing. The child was initially transported by ambulance to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, but was later transferred by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The child later died at the hospital.
Following the 911 call, investigators began looking into the circumstances of what led to the child becoming ill and dying.
Sullivan Police Chief Patrick Johnson previously told The Missourian that they interviewed Taylor multiple times. The last time they had interviewed him was in June, which was just weeks before an autopsy showed that the child had suffered from “shaken baby syndrome.”
Taylor was then labeled a person of interest in the case.
He has since been charged with one count of child endangerment and marijuana possession. Initially held on a $250,000 cash only bond, attorneys for Taylor were expected to argue Tuesday in Franklin County court that his bond should be reduced. The outcome of that hearing was unknown as The Missourian went to press.