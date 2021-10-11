A Sullivan man was taken to an area hospital after suffering serious injuries in an early Sunday morning crash in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, Andrew D. Huellinghoff, 20, of St. Clair, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck southbound on Moselle Road. His truck failed to stop at the road’s intersection with Highway TT, crossed over the highway and struck a ditch.
Huellinghoff did not report any injuries to the highway patrol. A passenger in his vehicle, Jake Reeds, 19, of Sullivan, was injured. His injuries are described as “serious.” Neither Huellinghoff nor Reeds was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Reeds was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.