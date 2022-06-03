A Sullivan man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 11:20 a.m. on June 1, Paul K. Umfress, 36, was driving a 2009 Kia Rio southbound on Route H in rural southwestern Franklin County when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle became airborne after hitting an entrance to a driveway, ultimately landing in a road ditch.
Umfress, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Missouri Baptist EMS to Missouri Baptist Hospital for treatment of his injuries.