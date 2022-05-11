The case against a Sullivan man who police say knowingly fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a mobile home in Beaufort in February 2022 will continue, with his arraignment now scheduled for May 24.
Andrew L. Shay, 39, has been charged with one count of firing a gun at an inhabited structure, a Class B felony; one count of the unclassified felony of armed criminal action, and one count of the Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Shay has two assault convictions in Phelps County from 2006 and 2016, and four convictions in Pulaski County from 2012 that sent him to a state prison for four years.
In Phelps County, he paid a fine and served five years of supervised probation before violating the terms of his probation and being sentenced to seven years in the state prison.
In Franklin County, in February Shay reportedly went to an unidentified man’s home in the 800 block of Wild Rose Lane to warn the man to “stay away from his daughters.” Court records do not provide any additional details about the warning or the daughters.
The man, who was inside the home, then heard several gun shots hit his trailer. Three spent 12-gauge shotgun “OO” buck rounds were recovered at the scene.
A neighbor told police said they reportedly had heard Shay say to himself that he was going to shoot the unidentified man the next time he saw him. The man had reportedly said “hello” to Shay’s daughters as they walked home from school.
When Shay went to the man’s home, the man refused to come to the door and that is when — according to witnesses — Shay began shooting at the mobile home.
When investigators went to talk with Shay after the alleged shooting, they found him seated next to a 12-gauge shotgun, with the safety off and a live round in the chamber. Next to the shotgun was a partial box of “OO” buck rounds.