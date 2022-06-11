A Sullivan man has been accused of raping a child younger than 12.
Joseph W. Simmons Jr., 26, has been charged with statutory rape of a person less than 12, a unclassified felony, and sexual misconduct involving a child under 12, a Class E felony.
Simmons allegedly had sexual intercourse with a child, according to the felony complaint. He also allegedly exposed himself to the child for the “purpose of sexual gratification and arousal,” according to the felony complaint.
The probable cause statement for this case is confidential and couldn’t be shared with The Missourian, according to Circuit Court Clerk Bill Miller. Probable cause statements are typically made public and provide more details about an alleged crime.
Miller said he does not know why this specific probable cause statement was made confidential, but that it could happen, for example, if the statement includes full names and ages of any underage victims. Such details are typically redacted before the documents are made public.
There is no hearing scheduled for this case yet, according to online court records.