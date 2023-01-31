A 53-year-old Sullivan man has been charged with felony domestic assault in connection with an altercation with his wife that occurred Jan. 28 outside of Sullivan.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Jimmy D. Henry, Jr. is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested at a residence in the 10000 block of Highway 185.
Pelton said deputies responded to the home following a 911 call from a woman who said she was being assaulted by Henry who was intoxicated and in possession of a loaded rifle.
At the time of the call, the woman, who Pelton identified as Henry’s wife, had locked herself in a bathroom following an alleged physical assault with her husband. Pelton said Henry forced his way into the bathroom while the woman was still on the phone with 911 operators. The woman was able to take possession of the rifle and escape into another room where she waited for deputies to arrive. She told deputies that she had been arguing with Henry all day via text messages.
When deputies arrived they found Henry in the driveway of the residence where he was taken into custody. Pelton said Henry has been charged with one count of Third Degree Domestic Assault, a Class E felony.