A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16.
David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.