A Franklin County jury returned the maximum sentences allowable Thursday evening in the penalty phase of a trial involving a Sullivan man who sexually assaulted a minor and possessed child pornography.
Earlier in the day, the same jury returned guilty verdicts against James N. Gilmore, 46, on three felony charges — one count of second degree statutory rape, one count of second degree statutory sodomy and one count of possession of child video pornography.
“It’s not easy for a group of citizens to sit and listen to the testimony in a case like this, so we truly appreciate their hard work and attention,” Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker said Friday.
The jury returned sentences of seven years on each of the rape and sodomy charges with a fine to be set by the judge, and 15 years on the possession of child pornography charge, according to Becker. The sentences are the maximum provided by statute. Franklin County Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann presided over the two-day trial.
Becker said the judge will determine the fines and whether the sentences will run consecutively or concurrently at a later sentencing hearing which had not been set as of Friday morning.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Gilmore was arrested in 2019 following an investigation by Sullivan police, who were notified by a third-party non-relative that a minor who was living with Gilmore and Angela D. Manning, 59, no longer felt safe in the home.
When officers went to the home, they said they were able to speak to Manning and to the victim, who told police that Gilmore began assaulting the victim in 2018.
According to court records, Gilmore repeatedly raped the minor, who lived with Gilmore and Manning over a six-month period that began Jan. 1, 2018 and ended in June 2018. At the time of the assault, the victim was younger than 17 years old.
Manning allegedly told investigators that she confronted Gilmore about the sexual assaults, but she knew he didn’t stop. She told investigators that Gilmore made her choose between becoming a victim of sexual assault or to allow continued assaults to happen to the victim. Manning told police she chose to allow the assaults of the minor to continue. Manning told investigators she also had observed Gilmore watching child pornography on an electronic device.
Manning has been charged with first degree felony child endangerment, involving sexual contact. Her case is still pending.
Becker praised Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Bryan Mathews who tried the case and local law enforcement agencies who handled the investigation.
“This investigation involved a lot of cooperation and hard work between the Sullivan Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and our office. They put in a lot of hours getting this case ready for trial,” Becker added.
Becker singled out Detective Ralph Finn (retired) and Sgt. William Rowden from the Sullivan police department and Det. James Walk from the sheriff’s department who were the state’s primary witnesses in the trial.
“I want to especially credit these officers for their hard work and dedication in preparing this case,” Becker added Friday.
