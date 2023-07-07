James Gilmore

James Gilmore

A Franklin County jury returned the maximum sentences allowable Thursday evening in the penalty phase of a trial involving a Sullivan man who sexually assaulted a minor and possessed child pornography. 

Earlier in the day, the same jury returned guilty verdicts against James N. Gilmore, 46, on three felony charges — one count of second degree statutory rape, one count of second degree statutory sodomy and one count of possession of child video pornography.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.