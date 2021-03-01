Union native Devin Arand has returned to his hometown for work as a loan officer at Sullivan Bank’s Union branch, according to a Feb. 23 press release.
In this post, Arand will work with customers in dealing with their consumer, mortgage and business loans.
He started at the bank in 2011 as a teller. He left when he went to college, but he returned in 2015 as a loan coordinator.
He was promoted to loan officer and worked in the Union location until December 2019, when he went to work for St. Louis FC & St. Louis Scott Gallagher in the St. Louis area and Groundwork Mortgage in Chesterfield, according to his LinkedIn account, before returning to Union in February.
A Union High School graduate, Arand was enrolled at East Central College from 2011 to 2013, attended Rockhurst University from 2013 to 2014 and moved to Fontbonne University, where he graduated in 2015 with a business degree in finance.
Outside of work, Arand is a member of the Union Kiwanis Club.