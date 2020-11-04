Sullivan Bank’s new St. Clair location is closing in on completion.
The 6,100-square-foot building at the corner of N. Main Street and Commercial Avenue is expected to be complete in mid-December, with an opening around the first of the year, said Mike Hoffman, bank president and chief executive officer.
The location, which will be Sullivan Bank’s ninth, is going through the process of its application with the FDIC and state regulators.
The project has been a challenge because the bank had to buy four parcels of land from three property owners, Hoffman said. But once the building was able to get off the ground, the project has run smoothly.
Sullivan Bank was founded in 1895 and now has branches in Sullivan, Cuba, Union, Labadie, Pleasant Hope, Sunrise Beach and Springfield. Hoffman said St. Clair helps the bank expand along the Interstate 44 corridor.
“I think we’re just excited about expanding our footprint in the Franklin County area,” Hoffman said. “We’re excited about being part of the community, partnering in civic activities and giving the citizens of St. Clair another choice.”
Though this is Sullivan Bank’s first St. Clair location, Hoffman said many employees have roots in the community. Hoffman’s family is from the area, and he is a St. Clair High School graduate.
Jerry West and Melinda Piatt, who will be in charge of the St. Clair branch, live in St. Clair now and will move to the new branch.
“We’re excited about it,” Hoffman said. “We have a lot of ties to the town.”
The facility will have a community room that can be utilized by all bank customers and employees. The lobby space will be framed by clerestory windows to allow natural light to flow into the space.
Sullivan Bank recently changed its name, website and logo. It was formerly called Bank of Sullivan.
The bank also will feature an ATM, drive-up capabilities and a traditional teller line to accommodate the local market.
Sullivan Bank is part of a bank building boom in St. Clair. It will be located across Main Street from the recently opened Farmers and Merchants Bank headquarters.