Sullivan Bank opened its ninth branch, and first in St. Clair, Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1150 N. Main St. Its modern-style building is staffed with employees who have lived in the area for years.
“That’s part of the charm of it: I mean, everyone running the show here is local, and all the decisions will be made local, and the bank is not cookie-cutter,” said Jerry West, assistant vice president and branch manager.
Opening exactly 11 months after first breaking ground, the branch offers an ATM, drive-thru option and traditional teller lines, as well as a conference room for community use.
The conference room is available during and after the bank’s regular hours to any organization looking to hold meetings, gatherings or seminars. People can enter the room through a door separate from the main bank entrance using a key code that will reset after each use.
“We’ll provide the space for free because those are our customers and my neighbors, frankly,” West said.
The room consists of a conference table with 16 seats, all of which are on wheels for easy removal if the event calls for it, as well as a flat-screen TV.
Many of the staff members are residents of St. Clair, including West, who has lived in St. Clair for 21 years. He spent six of those years as a St. Clair R-XIII High School history teacher and varsity basketball and golf coach.
Branch operations manager Melinda Piatt attended the high school at the same time West taught there.
Other new staff members include Nichole Farrow, Cassie Funkhouser, Ryan Savage and Abigail Grus. The bank is hiring for two more teller positions.
According to West, the 6,100-square-foot building has the capacity for 60 people but will restrict guest access to 10 at a time due to COVID-19.
L. Keeley Construction was hired to design and build the new facility, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The bank system has been in place for over 125 years; its other locations include Sullivan, Cuba, Union, Labadie, Pleasant Hope, Sunrise Beach and Springfield.
The St. Clair location will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The ATM is available 24 hours a day.