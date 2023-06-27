Two weeks after an ATM break-in in Washington and just over a month after a truck stolen from Washington was used in a similar incident in St. Louis, there has been yet another theft from a Franklin County ATM using a vehicle stolen locally, this time in Sullivan.

The incident happened early Monday, according to the Sullivan Independent News. Sullivan Police were dispatched to First State Community Bank, 3 W. Springfield Road, shortly after 5 a.m. when an alarm went off at an automated teller machine (ATM) at the bank.

