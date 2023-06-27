Two weeks after an ATM break-in in Washington and just over a month after a truck stolen from Washington was used in a similar incident in St. Louis, there has been yet another theft from a Franklin County ATM using a vehicle stolen locally, this time in Sullivan.
The incident happened early Monday, according to the Sullivan Independent News. Sullivan Police were dispatched to First State Community Bank, 3 W. Springfield Road, shortly after 5 a.m. when an alarm went off at an automated teller machine (ATM) at the bank.
“Our officers arrived on scene and discovered substantial damage to the ATM door and theft of the cash held within,” Sullivan Police Chief Patrick Johnson told the Independent News.
The Sullivan Police investigation reportedly revealed that the suspect in the case was driving a black Toyota 4Runner stolen from Straatmann Toyota in Washington. The suspect allegedly used the vehicle, equipped with a tow hook, to forcibly access the ATM and the cash within it.
Surveillance video reportedly shows the suspect, who appears to be a white male wearing dark pants, a long-sleeve black shirt, a gray baseball cap and a black face mask, damaging the ATM. Following the theft, the suspect is believed to have abandoned the 4Runner outside of St. Clair and then set the vehicle on fire.
On June 12, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck stolen from a Washington apartment complex was allegedly used in a similar early morning break-in at an ATM at the Bank of Franklin County branch location at 900 E. Eighth St. in Washington. Four suspects in that theft were subsequently identified and “nearly all the money that was taken” was recovered, according to the Washington Police Department, although police did not publicly name the suspects and said it could be several weeks before formal charges would be filed.
On May 18, an ATM at a Lindell Bank location at 6900 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis was also broken into using a vehicle reported stolen from Washington, and there have been several other similar ATM break-ins in the St. Louis area in recent months.
Anyone with information related to the most recent incident in Sullivan is asked to contact the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.