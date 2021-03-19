Even though it’s not scheduled until Sunday, Oct. 17, word is spreading fast about the Franklin County Out of the Darkness Walk.
The event already has signed up 50 walkers and 10 teams in just over a week, said Amanda Egli, executive director of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m super excited,” she said.
Egli is chairing the event separate from her chamber duties because of the importance of suicide prevention to her. Her father took his life 21 years ago, when she was 15.
The experience led Egli to take part in an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Out of the Darkness walks a few years later, though she had to go to Creve Coeur for the closest one.
“It was quite a hike, but it was worth it for the camaraderie, for lack of a better word,” she said. “It’s a touchy topic that no one wants to talk about until someone else starts talking about it.”
The Creve Coeur event draws about 10,000 people, Egli said. She started talking to the AFSP about having a walk in Union about two years ago.
The discussion was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, something that has led to mental health issues for many, including Egli’s own family.
“As soon as things started opening back up, I reached out and said, ‘Look, I will find a way to do this safely,’ praying to God that, by October, we’re back to normal,” she said.
The Union event, which starts at the large pavilion in City Park, has been in the planning stages since November 2020. Egli put out a Facebook message seeking two to four people to join a committee to help with the walk, and 15 people signed up.
Among the committee members is Union Mayor Rod Tappe, a former police officer who created the Hank’s Hope Foundation and speaks in schools around the county since losing his son to suicide in 2013.
“I think the biggest thing I try to accomplish is to let people know it’s OK not to be OK,” Tappe said, echoing the theme of the Out of the Darkness Walk. “Go talk to a counselor or a grief counselor. You’re not doing it because you’re crazy. You’re doing it because you haven’t been able to cope with what you’re facing. And these kind of people are there to help.”
Tappe hopes the walk will show people there is a lot of support for people facing depression.
“A lot of kids describe being more comfortable sitting in the dark, not facing the world and not opening that door to let that light in,” he said. “Sometimes people need help opening that door, and maybe we can open that door and let people understand there’s help here.”
The event has raised more than $1,600 in nine days, well on its way to its initial goal of $5,000, which goes to AFSP. Though there is no charge to walk, each participant is encouraged to raise $150. They receive a free T-shirt if they raise that much.
Walk Day
Registration for the event starts at 2 p.m., with the walk at 3. Egli plans to have pastors and youth leaders from local churches on hand along with counselors from all Franklin County school districts, as well as health and family services representatives.
“I want people to see all these different faces and know that these are people that care,” she said. “And if they’re struggling, that’s a face they can go to.”
Egli’s favorite part of the walk is the honor beads, color-coded beads walkers wear to show whether someone has lost a parent, spouse, child or other loved one. “If you yourself are suffering, there’s a color bead for that,” she said. “If you aren’t suffering, you haven’t lost anyone, but you’re just supporting the cause — there’s a color for that.”
The day is an emotional one, Egli said.
“If I’m wearing gold beads for my dad, and I look across the parking lot and see someone wearing gold beads for their parent, it’s just somebody you know gets it and feels it,” Egli said.
The walk will be around 3 miles on a “family-friendly” route, which will follow West Park Road by the industrial park, turn left onto Independence Drive, then left on Main Street before returning to the park area on Washington Avenue.
For more information on the walk, visit afsp.org/FranklinCoMO or contact Egli at 636-466-2076 or amandaegli@yahoo.com.
If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).