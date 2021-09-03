New signs are planned for parks in Union to assist people with mental health challenges.
Amanda Egli, executive director of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce who also is working on the Oct. 17 Franklin County Out of the Darkness Walk, showed some of the designs to the city’s park advisory board at its Thursday meeting. The Rotary Club of Union had the 24 signs made using a grant from Rotary International.
“I am really working to bring awareness to mental health in Franklin County,” Egli said. “It’s super important.”
The park board recommended the signs be placed in parks, but they could still face questions about whether they are permitted under city code.
The signs feature messages like “You are not alone,” “Help us #StopSuicide” and “Have a #RealConvo about mental health.” They also include information for getting help through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, including a phone number, 800-273-8255; website, afsp.org; and QR code, which allows people to access the website by scanning the code with their smartphones.
People also can access help by texting “TALK” to 741741.
The signs are made of street sign material, Egli said.
The suicide prevention walk already has raised $33,000 since March, Egli said. “We are just behind Creve Coeur,” she said. “We are second out of 12 walks in Missouri.”
With county residents getting behind suicide prevention, Egli said the city of Union could do so with the park signs. She said businesses in Union are putting up the signs, and she plans to talk with the Union R-XI Board of Education about placing them in schools in addition to the flyers they already provide.
Rotary would provide 3-foot poles for mounting the signs if the city agrees to put them in each park.
“If it saves one life, it’s worth it,” Egli said.
High Ridge is the closest city with similar permanent suicide prevention signs, she said.
Board President Suzy Curnutte said the city needs to be cautious about allowing signs permanently.
“I’m open to it, but I don’t want to have 20 other groups come to us and say, ‘We want to put a sign in your park,’ ” she said.
Union has no precedent for allowing outside signs in its parks, said parks Director Chad Pohlmann.
Signs have only been allowed in parks that display the names of people or organizations that donated to the park, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. City code also says no advertisements shall be placed on city park property.
But the park board can make a recommendation regardless, Zimmermann said. The issue would be taken up by the parks, buildings, development and public service committee and, ultimately, the board of aldermen.
That’s what the board did, voting unanimously to move forward with the idea of putting the signs in parks, though no recommendation was made on how long the signs would stay up.
2022 kickoff
Though the 2021 Out of the Darkness Walk has yet to happen, the board approved a kickoff event for the 2022 suicide prevention walk. The all-day event will take place April 30 at the large pavilion in City Park, which is also where the walk will start and finish this year.
The kickoff event will feature a car show in the morning and a cornhole tournament, done in conjunction with the American Legion, in the afternoon. Three bands will play music during the afternoon and evening. A beer tent also will be at the event.
Money raised will go to the 2022 suicide prevention walk, Egli said.
The walk’s committee had smaller kickoff events with barbecue and music in several area towns this year, but it was difficult to organize and poorly attended, Egli said. “Now that everybody knows it’s here and it’s so large already, we’re going to do one big kickoff event,” she said.
According to the suicide prevention walk’s website, 360 people have entered the 2021 event, with 43 teams.
For more information on the walk, visit afsp.org/FranklinCoMO or contact Egli at 636-466-2076 or amandaegli@yahoo.com.