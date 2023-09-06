Next month, Washington area high school students will have the chance to participate in a free course focused on aviation, Soar into STEM.
Soar into STEM is a program provided by the Wings of Hope foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities in need across the globe by using aviation and volunteer pilots to change and save lives. In addition to the United States, the foundation assists people in countries such as Belize, Cambodia, Colombia and several African nations.
High school students who take part in the program will learn about career opportunities and the science behind aviation over the course of five sessions. Students will also make connections to the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum and learn about how aviation can change lives through the Wings of Hope foundation. Participants will work with experienced educators, aviation mentors from the community and volunteers to engage in activities and presentations around the aviation field. They will also learn how aviation affects the local economy.
“The Washington Soar into STEM program is a unique partnership that is focused on aviation career connections for students to benefit the future economic development in our community,” Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said in an email.
In addition to giving students the opportunity to hear from those with first-hand knowledge of the aviation industry, the Washington Soar into STEM program is partnering with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles program to provide participants with a discovery flight and future opportunities.
“We are excited to show off the airport to these students and what we have been able to achieve here,” Kevin Hellmann, Washington Regional Airport manager said Tuesday. “It’s a new kind of learning experience and the first time a program like this has been offered at the airport. We are happy to be a part of it.”
The city of Washington, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Washington Inc. and Washington School District have been working with the Wings of Hope foundation for the past nine months to bring the Soar Into STEM program to Washington.
Team members assisting with the Washington Soar into STEM program include Mayor Doug Hagedorn, City Administrator Darren Lamb, Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Giesike, Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King, Kephart, Washington School District Assistant Superintendent Maranda Anderson, Hellmann, Airport Board Member Pete Kephart, Soar Instructor Curt Beers, Soar Instructor Michelle Bobo, Wings of Hope Director Tiffany Nelson and Wings of Hope Board Member Matthew Temple.
Soar into STEM is open to any high school students in the region. The courses will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Some of the sessions will be held at the Washington Regional Airport, while others will be held at sites in the Washington School District.
Students can sign up for the program starting Sept. 11 by emailing Kephart at jennifer.kephart@sdowmo.org or calling 636-231-2006 ext. 1906.
