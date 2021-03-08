Washington High School will join East Central College’s Early College Academy if the public school district’s budget allows it, following the board of education’s approval Feb. 24. Under the program, juniors and seniors could work toward college credit without paying tuition themselves.
After completing 60 credits at ECC, participating students would receive their Associate of Arts degree at the same time they gain their high school diploma, said Megen Strubberg, ECC’s director of early college programs. So the ECC credits would apply to both degrees.
“(Students) don’t have to come back to high school at all,” director Scott Byrne said during the meeting. “They’re basically starting their college career early.”
Strubberg followed: “Exactly. The only ones that would do the high school part will be the ones that are able to work their sports in, so there might be training requirements.”
Twelve Union High School students already are enrolled in the program, which began fall 2020. St. Clair will also join in the fall, Strubberg said, and there will be 10 slots available to its students.
The decision to participate in the program occurs at the same time legislators are discussing school choice bills through the hotly debated Senate Bill 55 and House Bill 349.
“School choice” refers to options for study that expand beyond traditional public school classrooms. This can be through job placements, private school enrollment, charter school expansion or, as seen through the college academy, community college class credit.
All Washington board members opposed the passing of Senate Bill 55 during the meeting. They vocalized their support for the alternative educational routes made available to students through this new program.
“The beauty of this whole thing is that it’s an option,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said.
To join, students need a 3.0 GPA or a 2.5 GPA with qualifying ACT, SAT or ECC placement scores. They must maintain a C average to stay enrolled.
“It’s really important that we have the right students in this program,” Strubberg said. “They have to really take it seriously.”
Instead of the students’ families, the school district would pay for participants’ tuition and textbook prices. Each credit hour costs $55. ECC would cover additional fees.
Union School District paid a total of about $15,600 for its 12 students to enroll in the spring 2021 semester, according to a slideshow presented during the meeting.
“As long as it’s in the budgetary restraints and fits in our criteria for curriculum, we gave Dr. Lori VanLeer authority to move forward,” Board of Education President John Freitag said.
Students could potentially receive technical degrees instead of associate degrees, but Strubberg said they would have to work with the high school counselors to ensure students still achieve their high school requirements.
Meramec Valley R-III High School has a similar program to the academy, according to previous Missourian reporting. Its students can study at St. Louis Community College-Wildwood.
In addition, Jefferson College, Metropolitan Community College, Ozarks Technical College and St. Charles Community College also offer early college experiences.
“It’s one word: choice,” board Vice President Jason Oesterly said. “We’re trying to give as many different routes for every student.”