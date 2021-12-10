A Union man suffered minor injuries in a Friday-morning crash involving a Union R-XI School District bus and two other vehicles.
The crash occurred when the bus was parked on the northbound side of Highway BB, picking up students, with its stop-arm extended and flashers on, around 7:25 a.m., west of Union, said district Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe, the first district administrator on the scene.
A 2017 Jeep Compass, driven by Matthew J. Diehl, 44, of Union, was driving south on Highway BB too fast for the foggy conditions, and Diehl was inattentive when a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a trailer, driven by Korey F. Hart, 47, of Union, turned right onto south Highway BB, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The front right corner of the Jeep struck the rear left side of the Mercedes’ trailer.
The collision caused the Jeep to slide into the path of the school bus, which remained stationary.
The left side of the Jeep collided with the front of the bus.
Diehl, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with minor injuries, officials said. The Jeep he was driving sustained extensive damage, while the van had minor damage.
The bus, which had six secondary school students aboard, was not damaged, Mabe said. The bus driver also was not injured.
Parents were contacted immediately and nursing staff was brought to the scene, which is protocol in a crash involving a bus, Mabe said.
“It went as well as it could have for us,” he said. “We were very fortunate.”
The 84-passenger bus had just started its secondary route after completing its elementary school route earlier, Mabe said.
“We’re very appreciative of everybody who came to help,” he said.