On Friday, Vietnam War veteran and Lonedell resident John Stillman and his daughter Lori, authors of “Jumping from Helicopters: A Vietnam Memoir,” spoke to students who read their book in St. Francis Borgia Regional High School’s summer reading program.
Students arrived early to ask the Stillmans questions about the book and John’s experience in Vietnam, and even after the bell sounded marking the end of the discussion, students lingered to ask for signatures in the front covers of their books.
The discussion marked the end of Borgia’s summer reading program, where students choose a book to read over break. The students pick from a list that the teachers prepare, and this year, English teacher Andrew Eggert’s nomination detailing John Stillman’s experiences, thoughts and misconceptions about the Vietnam War was the most popular book. Harry Mitchell, a freshman, said it was one of the better books he has ever read.
The discussion and book were so popular, that reading program director Stacia Houlihan said she might retain it for a second summer reading program and reserve an entire class period for discussion rather than 45 minutes at the start of the day.
As a junior at Borgia, this isn’t Celia Gildehaus’ first time participating in the summer reading program, but it is the first time she had an opportunity to speak with the author afterward.
“To be able to have a good conversation with them in a group like this, in a setting that you’re comfortable with at school and everything, that’s an amazing opportunity,” she said.
John Stillman started off the conversation talking about some of the props he had brought in. He explained the rubber rings on his dog tags and how they muffled the tags’ noise in combat. He showed a helmet brought back from Vietnam and the type of munitions he fired.
Finally, he held up a tiny book encased in a small, clear box — the journal where he wrote most of the source material for the book. His dad gave it to him the last time they saw each other before John Stillman was sent to war. At times he wasn’t sure why he wrote in the book, he told the students, but he’s glad he did. In fact, he still carries a small book for notes every day.
Lori Stillman said they are glad there is interest in that era of American history because for so long, it was difficult to talk about.
“My generation didn’t learn about Vietnam,” she said. “So that was our whole point — they need to understand. Nowadays, (veterans) are being recognized, but nobody understands what they went through. (My dad) wanted a story shared where people could say, ‘OK, now I understand.’ ”