A group of area high school students were honored at a place you might not expect for a scholarship ceremony.
Oasis Lanes in Union played host to the recipients of the Eric Muench Memorial Scholarship on Sunday, July 12. The scholarship program honors Muench, an avid bowler, who was killed at age 18 in a 1998 car crash.
Like Muench, two of the 2020 honorees, Miranda Blankenship and Rylee Holmes, attended Union High School.
Washington High School graduates who received scholarships were: Alexa Bell, Maria Ruth, Christian Meyer, Ashton Baker and Emma Stemmley.
Students from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School who received scholarships were: Cailey Foss, Sofia Drago and Hannah Herbst.
The scholarships awarded this year totaled $6,850. In the 11 years since the program started, $60,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
“These kids were in second grade when we started,” said Debbie Muench, Eric’s mother.
The scholarships are funded by an annual bowl-a-thon, also at Oasis Lanes. That event raises money through sponsorships, drawings and a silent auction.
“They just bowl three games, however they want to do it,” Debbie Muench said. “We divide the money between the three schools.”
The 2020 bowl-a-thon is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 5.
Blankenship, who will major in business at Missouri State University in Springfield, is proud to be the first member of her family to go to college.
“I know I made my family very proud,” she said after posing for photos with other scholarship recipients at the bowling alley. “It feels good to be the first in your family to do something.”
Earning scholarship money is important to Blankenship. She was chosen for the Eric Muench Memorial Scholarship after submitting an essay.
“Whatever I didn’t get in scholarships would have to be student loans,” she said. “It’s definitely going to help me a lot.”