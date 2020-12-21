As discussed at the final School District of Washington Board of Education meeting of the year, students are stressed studying during the pandemic, custodians will get a raise, and a new science lab is planned for the middle school.
“Here we are at the end of 2020, and I don’t think a lot of us are sad about it,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said to conclude what became an hourlong meeting, the shortest the board has held in months. “Time to turn the page, so to speak, but I think the board’s going to be doing a lot of turning the page in 2021.”
After reflecting on 2020 and looking forward to the new year, the administrators discussed the changes to come.
ABCs and 123s With Some Worries
Responding to a survey distributed after Thanksgiving break, nearly 400 Washington High School students identified the impacts of COVID-19 on their learning, student representative Kaleb Burr, a senior, said when presenting the data during the meeting.
Two-thirds of them said they are worried about COVID-19 affecting them or their loved ones.
More than three-quarters said they feel stressed from the schoolwork.
“Some kids are drowning,” Burr said. He administered and evaluated the survey with the help of Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum.
“If we can understand how students feel directly coming from them, then we can help them better,” Burr said.
Students also preferred to continue the hybrid model of learning.
In the survey, students were asked if they wanted to go all online for five days a week. About 63 percent responded no.
A similar question asked if students wanted to have in-person classes five days a week. Approximately 55 percent said no.
“One of the best ways to understand the negative effects of this is to ask them directly,” Burr said.
“We will be pouring through the results and taking it back to the committees we have at the high school,” McCallum said during the meeting.
Alongside New Labs and Libraries
The Washington Middle School renovation design was unveiled by Bond Architects principal Sue Pruchnicki. The board unanimously approved the layout, so now plans will be sent in for a bid.
In addition to a remodeled vestibule, the renovation will convert the library into a counseling suite and science lab. A new library will be built, as well as extra storage space and a studio for creative pursuits such as music production.
“We’ve been modernizing our libraries, and we’re kind of thinking of it as an incubator space where we encourage reading but also innovation,” VanLeer said during the meeting.
There will also be a safe for School Resource Officers to store guns in case of emergency. In addition, sound insulation will be installed between classrooms and the principal’s and nurse’s offices.
“To be able to use this space and to have the ability to renovate the old space into a classroom, our science curriculum is enhanced,” VanLeer said.
“We’ve gained a classroom, an ability to have some confidential conversations — and right now they’re meeting wherever they can meet, and there are times where even in the kitchen we’ve had to meet, so that’s needed,” she continued. “Our counseling suite is grossly inadequate; students wait in the hall, so we’ve been able to accomplish several things and goals within this plan.”
The student body is at its capacity of about 600 students, so the plans offer them more space and tools to learn, VanLeer said. Plans are only in their “idea phase,” she said, so the board is moving onto the next step to get documents in order to actualize them.
And Increasing Janitorial Salaries
Baseline custodial staff wages will increase by $1 an hour, effective January.
Approved unanimously by the board, janitorial wages will also increase over time through a set of steps that each increase the pay by about 1 percent.
“We have been having trouble billing and maintaining custodians,” said John McColloch, assistant superintendent of finance and operations. They leave because the pay is better elsewhere.
Currently, custodial staff make a base pay of $10.82 an hour, which increases to $16.56 with 20 steps, according to the meeting’s minutes.
Even with the $1 pay raise, base pay will still be below average.
The average hourly janitorial wage begins at $12 and ranges to $19.58, according to the minutes, which pulled information from a 2019-2020 Education Plus Comparative Data Survey. The survey includes information from school districts in Franklin, St. Louis, St. Charles, Warren, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.
In addition to enhancing employment retention, the pay raise coincides with the statewide minimum wage increase, which increases by 85 cents per year until a cap of $12 in 2023. Without additional pay, district janitorial salaries would soon be below the mandated pay floor.
The new wages will cost the school over $65,000 in fiscal year 2021, which is within budget.
“It’s something we need to do to maintain competitiveness with our neighbors,” McColloch said.
Board members closed out the meeting discussing prospects to come, particularly by welcoming the new superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Kephart, who will officially step into the role July 1.