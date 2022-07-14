Students say school 'is not a positive place to be'
Preliminary data from a student survey conducted by the Washington School District showed some troubling results about how, particularly high school students, feel about school.
Fewer than 30 percent of students district-wide think that students in class behave so that teachers can teach. Fewer than 35 percent of middle and high schoolers said that school is a positive place to be and fewer than half reported feeling a sense of belonging. The numbers were higher for elementary school students, about 65 percent for the latter two statements, but the data concerned some school board members when it was presented at the monthly meeting June 29.
“I will tell you that these three questions, for me, are ones that are of concern,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said. “I want to be able to ask more questions to see what we can glean from our students.”
Board member Susan Thatcher called the results “disturbing” and Kephart said the district “had some work to do” to address the statistics.
The survey, conducted in May, asked students in grades 4-12 whether they agree with a statement, feel neutral about it or disagree. Respondents could also strongly agree or disagree with the prompt. This year was the first time for such a survey and 72 percent of students completed it.
Kephart said that as more intervention programs are created to support struggling students, she hopes that the figures will rise. After the meeting, the board’s student representative, Matthew Frietag, said the NEST program, which assists high school students who are struggling to graduate with individualized support, was an example of such a program.
Board member Kelly Brinkmann suggested that more counselors would be able to better address the needs of students and Kephart said the district had hired enough this summer to have a full-time counselor at every building in the upcoming school year.
Not all of the preliminary results shared in the meeting were negative. Kephart also listed data from the highest-scoring questions.
Over 80 percent, including nearly 90 percent of elementary students, agree or strongly agree that their teachers care about them. Similar figures represent the sentiment that they have at least one adult they can talk to at school when they have a problem.
About 80 percent of students district-wide responded that they have many chances to get involved with sports, clubs and activities and that their teachers create a safe learning environment where they feel comfortable asking questions in class.
Snapshots of early results from parent and teacher surveys were also available. Kephart said, because the district is still analyzing the data from all three surveys, further access to data not shared in the meeting was unavailable to the public.
Kephart said that in the fall, after discussing and analyzing the results with administrators, she plans to hear from a representative sample of students at each school to better understand their needs. The student survey did not have any open-ended questions and she said the negative response came as a surprise to her.
“I’m in our schools every month, if not more than that,” she said. “From the beginning of the year, that’s an important part of my leadership so they were surprising to me because I don’t sense that. I don’t get a sense of that from our staff. I don’t get a sense of that from our leaders or from our students. That’s why I really want to sit down and do a listening tour with each building. I want to get a better sense of the voices of our students.”
Matthew Frietag, who is a soon-to-be-senior at WHS and board member John Frietag’s son, said some students do not engage with traditional school.
“There’s a broad range,” he said. “Some students really love school and there’s students who don’t want anything to do with it. They just want to get their diploma and leave.”
He said some were more interested in trade skills than math or science. Matthew Frietag also said teenagers across the country have struggles with mental health and belonging.
“It’s a national problem,” he said. “It’s definitely not just Washington, it’s all over the place.”