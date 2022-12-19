Several student musicians at local high schools were lauded recently with all-state honors in band and choir.
Missouri students who earned all-district honors are eligible to audition for all-state band, which was held Dec. 3 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Over 1,400 other students from high schools across Missouri participated, according to a release from the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
Two band students at Washington High School earned honorable mentions for the all-state band, senior Lily Schmitt played the soprano clarinet and junior Andrew Busch played the trombone. WHS’s Aidan Van Leer, a senior, was named to the all-state choir as a tenor.
Representing St. Francis Borgia High School, senior Ellie Bley made the all-state choir as an alto.
Other Franklin County teens to make the all-state band include: Union High School senior Cooper Snodgrass on the timpani; Pacific High School senior Noah Carrico, the only jazz guitarist selected; PHS junior and tenor saxophonist Julie Patton; St. Clair Senior Jon Hinson on the trumpet; Sullivan High School junior Brianna Mayberry and senior Chase Paquin on the trombone, SHS senior Grant Harmon as a percussionist.