Even though he’s never been elected to office before and was running unopposed, Tom Strubberg received as many votes by himself as were cast in any of Union’s other three aldermanic wards.
Ward 4 had more people vote than any other ward in the Tuesday, June 2, election. Strubberg got 206 of the 212 votes cast, with six votes for write-in candidates. That was as many as the 206 cast in Ward 2 and more than the 132 cast in Ward 1, both of which had contested races.
Strubberg, 39, was sworn in to the board of aldermen at its Monday, June 8 meeting. He is a distribution manager for a sporting goods company.
“Even though I was running unopposed, it was still nice to see people come out and vote,” Strubberg said. “I appreciate their vote and hope to represent them accordingly.”
Strubberg ran for a city council position in Washington 10 years ago, losing to incumbent Carolyn Witt. This is his first elected position.
“It’s just something I was always interested in,” he said. “I wanted to be involved. It seemed like a good way to jump in and see what I could do.”
Strubberg, who has lived in Union nearly nine years, said the most important issue facing the city is the proposed Union Expressway.
The city is seeking nearly $7 million in grant money that would allow it to build a new bridge from a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Highway 47 and Old County Farm Road. The new roadway would go over the Bourbeuse River and connect to the current south Highway 47 intersection at Highway 50.
“I think that’s a good plan they’ve got in place,” he said. “I drive that myself every day, and, hopefully, it will relieve some congestion.”
Strubberg is going into the term with an open mind, looking to represent residents of Ward 4 the best he can, he said.
Strubberg is married and has a 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.
Strubberg was the only candidate to file for the Ward 4 position. Incumbent Vicki Jo Hooper did not file to run after being appointed to the board in summer 2019, after David Pope moved out of the ward.
Board members serve two-year terms.
Missouri moved municipal elections to June from their originally scheduled April 7 date because of the coronavirus pandemic.