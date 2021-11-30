Strothkamp to begin $5.2 million renovation of Washington's historic Calvin Theater

First phase of $5.3 million renovation work began Tuesday
The Calvin Theater may be a ghost of its former self, but historic preservationist Greg Strothkamp said he is ready to spend $5.2 million to resurrect it.
“The Calvin has been neglected. We know it has, but we have not given up on this theater,” said Strothkamp, 39, who is beginning a multimillion-dollar renovation of the historic theater that saw its first audiences in 1909 and that his family purchased in 1999.
“People need to remember 2008 and 2009 were two years when people lost everything,” Strothkamp said. “My family is no different, but we’ve dug ourselves out and are ready to take this project on. ... I’ve had it for this long; I don’t want to give it up now.”
The first phase of the renovation work was scheduled to begin Tuesday with crews tuck-pointing the exterior of the building. Next up is a new metal roof on the auditorium and a replacement roof over the stage area.
Strothkamp, a former Washington resident who now lives in rural Wildwood, said the new roofs will be completed by the end of the year. Once completed, Strothkamp said he will turn his attention to securing $2.3 million in state and federal tax credits for historic renovation and restoration.
He said a private investor, whom he declined to identify, is financing the restoration in exchange for the tax credits. He said David and Jerri Hoffmann have not contacted him about the theater. The Hoffmanns are investing up to $150 million in nearby Augusta in the hopes of making the community a national destination for wine-related tourism. They’ve purchased wineries and other businesses and plan to build hotels in and around Augusta.
The Calvin Theater renovation is welcome news for Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
“We are thrilled to hear that,” Maniaci said. “That property is a focal point for Elm Street, and to see it renovated will be great for the district. I am glad that they are investing in it and bringing it back to life.”
Maniaci said the opening of the theater could be a boon for businesses downtown and throughout Washington.
“I can see that people coming in for a show are going to be spending additional time in Washington, which is a good thing. They may come in and stay overnight or spend the weekend downtown. They may also just come into town for dinner and drinks,” Maniaci said. “Either way, having a theater open is a great thing for business.”
Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc., agreed. Having a working performing arts venue will be “a huge asset” for downtown Washington and will only enhance the neighborhood’s appeal, King said.
Strothkamp said he expects the renovations to take up to 18 months to complete. His family’s business, Strothkamp Restoration, will act as the general contractor.
The business has renovated and restored several historic homes throughout the region, including an 1897 Queen Ann Victorian home in Webster Groves. After the work, the property was marked as a historic landmark in Webster Groves, winning an award for excellence in restoration.
The company also maintains an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau and has received no complaints against it.
“We’ve done other projects like this before, and this one doesn’t scare me,” Strothkamp said. He said he is open to meeting with city officials.
The renovations of the theater will be “extensive,” Strothkamp said. He plans to add a new digital marquee similar to the one that graced the theater in the 1920s.
“I know some people will want to see the old marquee back, but we need something computerized. We need something that’s going to stand out to show that the Calvin is back,” Strothkamp said. The marquee was removed in 2016 after the city threatened to use eminent domain and condemn it, Strothkamp said. The city didn’t call for the marquee’s removal, according to previous Missourian reporting, but said the Strothkamps needed to do work to secure it.
The front of the theater also will be redesigned with the former ticket booth space being replaced by windows that Strothkamp said are true to the original design of the theater.
He also plans to restore many of the theater’s original features, including its decorative woodwork and art deco features, while also expanding the footage of the theater by digging out a full basement under the theater for green room space and bathrooms.
“We are not trying to destroy Washington’s beloved theater. We are trying to bring it new life, to make it a space we can all be proud of,” Strothkamp said.
Once completed, Strothkamp said he “sees all kinds of potential” for the Calvin, including as a venue for weddings, live music concerts and other performing arts events.
“When we are finished, I want the Calvin to be the kind of venue that will draw some big names and will compete with other venues for big name music acts,” he said.