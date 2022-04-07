Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.