Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates is planning an event to reward its volunteers, and it will use a downtown block in Union to host it.
The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee gave initial approval to CASA’s special event request for an April 19 event outside its office at 80A N. Oak St. in downtown Union.
The event will feature food trucks and will be open to volunteers and the rest of the community from 4-6 p.m., according to an email sent to the city by Susan Cozza, CASA outreach coordinator.
“The thought was we would open it up to the general public, for others to come,” Cozza told aldermen, who must give the agreement final approval at their April meeting. “We thought if we’re there, people around the square would benefit from it and enjoy it.”
CASA is flexible about having the event in its parking lot or on the street, Cozza said.
But the city plans to have part of Oak Street closed for demolition to make way for the new Hansen Park. So it was suggested they close the entire street during the event to allow for the food trucks to park in the street.
“We were planning on closing at least half of the street on Oak there to give the contractor access to the buildings,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “My thoughts were, if they coincided, let’s just close the street in its entirety.”
City Attorney Matt Schroeder advised the committee to close the block for the entire day, even if demolition is not going on.
“What I’m thinking about, is if it is not closed, if there is street traffic there, people are crazy nowadays,” he said.
The committee agreed and voted to close Oak Street between Main and Cherry streets, just north of the courthouse square, and advised Cozza that food trucks would need a city business license.
The committee also voted to close the courthouse square, as well as Main Street in front of White Rose Cafe, to car traffic for the restaurant’s annual Cruise-In Car Show on June 5. The car show is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., with the street closing at 11 a.m.