Doug Trentmann

A lawsuit alleging the Strain-Japan R-XVI School District violated the Missouri Constitution’s Hancock Amendment concluded.

Franklin County issued 756 settlement checks to residents of the district last month as part of the resolution of the legal action in which a class of taxpayers in three counties alleged the school district set its operating tax levy too high in the years 2013 through 2018.

