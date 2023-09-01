A lawsuit alleging the Strain-Japan R-XVI School District violated the Missouri Constitution’s Hancock Amendment concluded.
Franklin County issued 756 settlement checks to residents of the district last month as part of the resolution of the legal action in which a class of taxpayers in three counties alleged the school district set its operating tax levy too high in the years 2013 through 2018.
The Franklin County portion of the settlement totaled $110,361, according to Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann.
Trentmann pointed out that while his office was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, the school district is actually responsible for payment of the settlement, which included $347,134 in legal fees to the John Steward Law Firm of Chesterfield.
“The tax rate was found to be incorrect,” he said. “The school district gave me the money to send back to the taxpayers.”
The lawsuit alleged the school district erroneously determined the highest rate of taxes it could levy without seeking voter approval over the five years.
While a trial court found Strain-Japan’s actions did not violate the 1980 Hancock Amendment, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District overruled the decision in March 2021, determining the trial court erroneously defined the word “levy,” according to court documents.
“The Hancock Amendment forbids such increases without voter approval,” the court stated.
The parties agreed to a settlement later in 2021.
Trentmann, who was not collector when the erroneous tax calculations were made, said that the Strain-Japan school district also encompasses portions of Gasconade and Crawford counties.
“The only reason the county is involved is because the collector’s office collected the money,” Trentmann said. “Therefore, in order to get the money back, you have to sue the collector.”
The case is now resolved, Trentmann said.
