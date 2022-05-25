Residents living on a privately-owned road near Leslie are looking for solutions after recent rain washed out the road and cut off access to their homes.
A normally small stream destroyed part of Jaudon Road during storms on May 19. After repairs were made, it again washed out the road May 21. Mandy Corum, who has lived on the dirt and gravel road for 12 years, said the seven families who live on the road were able to put in a makeshift low-water crossing, but it is only usable by large trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive. Smaller cars are unable to use the crossing.
The storms washed out culverts and other repairs made in 2020, Corum said.
After initially considering raising money to improve the road, and trying to get Franklin County to take over maintenance of it, neighbors met Monday night and decided to instead build a more permanent low-water bridge, with culverts, and keep the road private, she said. The residents plan to set up a road committee, with families paying $150 every six months to help keep up the road.
“We hope to have the road in better shape around June 12, when the volunteer crew has time to work on it,” she said.
Franklin County Emergency Management Director Abe Cook said Tuesday that there were concerns about getting emergency vehicles up Jaudon Road, as well as nearby Country Lane, which also suffered damage, if needed. But he determined the temporary repairs were adequate, for now.
“It’s like a low-water crossing, but I was able to get a Tahoe through,” he said.