Inaugural festival set for Aug. 26-27
Plans are underway to celebrate all things books in one of the nation’s most well-read cities, according to organizers of the inaugural Missouri Book Festival.
The festival, which is heralded as a “literary celebration like no other,” is set for Aug. 26-27 with events primarily being held in downtown Washington. The city was recognized earlier this year by the Community Literacy Foundation for being a “Best Read Community in America” after local readers logged more than 1.5 million pages of reading in 2020. The combination of this achievement and the charms of downtown Washington architecture made the city the ideal location for this festival, according to organizers.
“Years ago, we participated in the Washington Book Fair and I was amazed at how robust it was, how invested the community was in literacy,” said Josh Stevens, co-founder of Reedy Press, a St. Louis-based book publishing company. Stevens and a committee of seven other people have been planning the multi-day festival since September.
“I was excited for it and I still am. I have two young children, and I want to get them into reading and this idea of where stories come to life is something that I think would really capture their imagination,” said Kristy Stoyer, of Washington. Stoyer is one of the local planning committee members.
“I think that our book festival will be distinctive from what most others offer, because it will be so broad-based. It is not just for kids or for adults. It is for everybody and it has so many performance and interactive elements to it. You can and truly lose yourself in the experience of enjoying a book coming to life,” Stevens said.
Stoyer agreed, saying that while the book festival revolves around pieces of literature, it is something that can be enjoyed by “non-book people.”
The festival, which is free and open to the public, will begin with activities for public and parochial school students on Friday. Later that evening, a keynote presentation is planned at Washington High School that will include the recognition of two “famous people from the state.” Details about the keynote presentation and the special honorees are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Missouri Legends author John Brown will host the ceremony.
On Saturday, authors will give readings and participate in question-and-answer sessions with readers. A complete list of authors and those scheduled sessions will be released at a later date, though Maryfrances Wagner, Missouri’s poet laureate, is a confirmed speaker.
Also happening on Saturday, stories will come to life in downtown Washington, with most of the activities located in-and-around Fourth and Jefferson Street, near the Washington Public Library and Washington City Hall. Among the festivities planned there are a cooking demonstration from TV’s “Bread Monk” Father Dominic, and notable chefs from around the state showing off culinary skills.
“We’ll be launching his book, ‘Breakfast with the Bread Monk,’ that day so that is very exciting,” Stevens said. Other presentations scheduled for the festival include the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge and a “high-flying” performance from the members of the Harmony Circus, which features jugglers, acrobats and other performers. A wrestling exhibition will harken back to the televised wrestling matches at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis. A car show is also planned near St. Francis Borgia Parish’s Jesuit Hall.
“We’re still in the process of confirming all of the programming, but it is exciting what we have so far,” Stoyer said. Each activity and presentation will be tied to a book that is being highlighted in the festival, she said.
“It really is like here is a book about this subject and here it is in real life so that you can experience it firsthand,” Stoyer said. “We really want this to be a festival where you can come and really immerse yourself in the experience of seeing these stories come to life.”
Additional information about the festival can be found online at missouribookfestival.com, and on social media platforms.
The announcement of the festival’s plans has generated a lot of buzz already, but Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King said he expects excitement to continue to build as the festival nears.
Stoyer and Stevens said they hope the festival will grow and become a longstanding community tradition that rivals WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest or Artfair and Winefest.
“This festival has a great message — that reading is important,” Stoyer said. “I think that’s something we are all passionate about — getting books into people’s hands, especially children. We’d be thrilled to see this continue, so that’s why we are just trying to create a foundation where the festival can mature and expand from.”