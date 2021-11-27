Stone Hill Winery in Hermann recently earned top honors in two national competitions, according to a release from the winery.
Stone Hill’s 2018 Cross J Norton was named best native wine in the American Wine Society’s annual competition. The 2017 Cross J Norton took home the same prize a year ago. Just a few days later, the winery received three Jefferson Cups, the highest award available from the Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition.
“When my dad and I planted the Cross J vineyard, we believed it to be the best location in the world for Norton to grow. It is so moving for me to see that vision turn into reality and be recognized by others across the nation. Doubly exciting is receiving the Jefferson Cup awards days later; we are so lucky to be supported by a hardworking, rock star team,” said Jon Held, president of Stone Hill Winery.
During the competition, judges tasted over 600 wines and ultimately awarded 10 best of class awards, including the best native wine. Twelve other Stone Hill wines were honored with awards.
Winning Jefferson Cups were Stone Hill’s 2019 Ozark Hellbender, 2018 Norton and Cream Sherry. Nathan Held, director of strategy for the winery, said the awards were a real honor, calling the competition the “Olympics of wine competitions.” The Cream Sherry has now won a Jefferson Cup for four years in a row.
Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost has annually hosted the Jefferson Cup competition in Kansas City since 1999. Five hundred wineries from across the nation are individually selected and invited to compete. The Jefferson Cup prides itself as “honoring the best of the best among wineries from all of America’s wine regions.” Stone Hill also received medals for 17 other wines that were entered into the competition.
“It just goes to show that the work we do in the vineyard and winery is every bit as good as the other commercial regions in the country. Our varieties might be a little obscure, but the quality and confidence sure isn’t, especially when it comes to our reds,” said Shaun Turnbull, Stone Hill’s head winemaker.