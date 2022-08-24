For the fifth year in a row, Stone Hill Winery has won the top honor at the Missouri Wine Competition.
The Governor’s Cup, which is reserved for the best wine produced in Missouri, was awarded to Stone Hill Winery’s 2020 Chambourcin. It was one of over 235 wines entered into the competition.
The award is given by the Missouri Wine and Grape Board, which brings national and regional wine experts in for a two-day blind tasting session.
In addition to the Governor’s Cup, the winery took home the prize for best Norton produced in Missouri for its 2020 Norton. It was also awarded best dry red for its 2020 Chambourcin, best sparkling for its Brut Rose and best varietal for its 2021 Traminette. That’s in addition to 11 other gold medals, 14 silver medals and eight bronze medals.
“With every vintage, you question how the consumer will react, so it is awesome to have these accolades showcase that our team made the right calls with the wine and grapes all year,” Shaun Turnbull, head winemaker for Stone Hill Winery, said in a press release. “Everyone from the vineyard to the cellar came together to make something special yet again.”
Stone Hill Winery, which is located in Hermann, has been making wine since 1847 and has been owned and operated by the Held family for three generations. It is Missouri’s oldest winery.