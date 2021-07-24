Hermann-based Stone Hill Winery won the award for best wine at the Missouri Wine Competition, one of more than 40 honors it took home from the competition, July 13-15.
Stone Hill’s 2019 chambourcin was declared the best wine overall, earning the Governor’s Cup. The winery’s 2019 Norton also received the C.V. Riley Award, meaning it is the best Norton in Missouri.
These were the two highest honors in the competition, according to Stone Hill’s strategic operator Nathan Held. A total of 226 wines competed for the best overall title.
Stone Hill honors included 14 gold medals and the following five best-in-class awards:
• Best of Class Sparkling for its demi-sec.
• Best of Class Semi-Dry White for its 2020 traminette.
• Best of Class Semi-Dry Red for its 2019 Ozark hellbender.
• Best of Class Dry Rosé for its dry rosé.
• Best of Class Dry Red for its 2019 chambourcin.
“Our vineyard and cellar crew did a remarkable job, along with Mother Nature’s good graces, which allowed us to make some great wines,” Head Winemaker Shaun Turnbull said in a statement. “The whole Stone Hill team came together to produce exceptional wines yet again.”
Earlier this year, Stone Hill Winery also received a national award for the best native wine with its 2017 Norton, which competed against more than 550 wines from about 100 wineries around the U.S.
The winery is located at 1110 Stone Hill Highway. It was established in 1847 and reopened following prohibition in 1965 by the Held family. The Helds’ second and third generations continue to operate it today.