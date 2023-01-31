Local wineries have brought home several awards in competitions so far in the winter wine competition season.
Stone Hill Winery in Hermann won two Jefferson Cup awards for best non-vinifera red wine and for best fruit, dessert or fortified wine. The best-in-competition awards are one of the highest honors an American wine can win.
Held in Kansas City in November, the Jefferson Cup Invitational is sometimes called the Olympics of Wine Competitions, because of its invitation-only exclusivity. It, however, only judges American wines. There were 575 wines judged, with Stone Hill’s winning wines being its Norton 2019 and its Cream Sherry.
“It’s great to have continued success at national competitions, especially when very different styles of wine are gaining those top awards. It is a testament to our hard-working team and their dedication to each wine every year,” said Jon Held, President of Stone Hill Winery.
Adam Puchta Winery, of Hermann, also took home Jefferson Cup awards in 2022, for its white Traminette 2021, its Hunter’s Red and for its red Norton 2019. Adam Puchta ended up winning 19 medals from the Jefferson Cup, including two double gold ratings. Judge’s Heir and the Norton Estate 2018 won the double gold medals.
Noboleis won eight total awards from the competition and Stone Hill nabbed 24. Noboleis’ Chardonel 2020 got a double gold.
Stone Hill and Noboleis also entered the American Wine Society’s 2022 commercial wine competition in Virginia.
Stone Hill’s 2020 Reserve Traminette was awarded the best in class ribbon for a hybrid wine at the American Wine Society’s annual commercial wine competition. The winery also garnered 13 other awards at the competition.
Noboleis Vineyards in Augusta won four medals in the American Wine Society’s competition.
Held in Virginia, the competition featured over 600 wines and judges awarded nine best-in-class awards.
“Seeing top honors across the spectrum of our wines is truly rewarding and showcases that our commitment to quality across the line is coming through. It is great to see our Cream Sherry and Norton doing well each year, and it is even better seeing new love for our Reserve Traminette and continued success for our Ozark Hellbender wine,” said Shaun Turnbull, head winemaker at Stone Hill Winery.