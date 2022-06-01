To celebrate the 175th anniversary of its founding, Stone Hill Winery in Hermann is hosting a “Jubilee Celebration” June 11, featuring libations and entertainment.
The event will feature free live music from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with barbecue, cake, beer and wine available for purchase. Independent Stave Co. of Lebanon will give barrel making demonstrations throughout the afternoon, and free guided tours of the winery and cellars will run on the hour, according to a news release from the business.
“We are very excited to be commemorating this momentous anniversary. There is so much history to celebrate in this winery and our region. An occasion like this allows us to take a look at what makes our history special and what has helped form the cultures and traditions surrounding our communities today,” said Nathan Held, director of strategy at Stone Hill Winery.
Founded in 1847, Stone Hill was forced to close in the early 1900s due to Prohibition but converted into mushroom farms before being reestablished as a vineyard and winery in 1965. Stone Hill is the largest grape grower in Missouri.