A stolen property case that dates back to 2016 involving a Florissant man, three stolen motorcycles and a stolen four-wheeler from St. Clair, is moving forward after the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17.
At a preliminary hearing, the prosecutor would show the judge that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant had committed the crime. Meanwhile, the defendant’s attorney would have the chance to cross-examine the state’s witnesses and produce any evidence.
Samuel E. Trapp, 26, faces four counts of receiving stolen property, all Class C felonies, after he purposefully hid a 2012 Suzuki Motorcycle, a 2008 Kawaski Motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and a 2000 Yamaha four-wheeler within the 900 block of Ridge Ave. in St. Clair.
Investigators with the St. Clair Police Department said they believe Trapp knew the property was stolen when he worked to conceal the three motorcycles and four-wheeler on the property. Court records do not identify who stole the motorcycles or how they were brought to the St. Clair property.
The case against Trapp now goes to the 20th Circuit Court, where Trapp will be arraigned on these charges on Dec. 20 in front of Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich.
If convicted, Trapp faces a sentence of at least three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections per count. He could also face a maximum sentence of 10 years per count.