A stolen property case that dates back to 2016 involving a Florissant man, three stolen motorcycles and a stolen four-wheeler from St. Clair, is moving forward after the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17.

At a preliminary hearing, the prosecutor would show the judge that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant had committed the crime. Meanwhile, the defendant’s attorney would have the chance to cross-examine the state’s witnesses and produce any evidence.