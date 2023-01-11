Nearly a year after hiring Donald Stolberg as its city administrator, St. Clair is once again looking for a new person to oversee the city’s day-to-day operations.

“I was basically asked to resign,” Stolberg told The Missourian. He said the board of aldermen asked for his resignation and that his last day with the city was Jan. 3. He was hired in Jan. 2022 and started in the role on Feb. 1. 