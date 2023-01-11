Nearly a year after hiring Donald Stolberg as its city administrator, St. Clair is once again looking for a new person to oversee the city’s day-to-day operations.
“I was basically asked to resign,” Stolberg told The Missourian. He said the board of aldermen asked for his resignation and that his last day with the city was Jan. 3. He was hired in Jan. 2022 and started in the role on Feb. 1.
St. Clair Mayor Cozy Bailey confirmed Stolberg’s departure.
“Mr. Stolberg was terminated by myself and a unanimous decision of the board after exhausting all efforts,” Bailey wrote in an email to The Missourian. Stolberg said he was not surprised by the board’s request, acknowledging that he had “philosophical differences” with some in city leadership adding that the philosophical differences were general in nature and not specific to city governance or economic development issues.
“St. Clair is a wonderful city with a lot of potential and a great future. I truly enjoyed working there and working with the people there in St. Clair,” Stolberg said. Before coming to St. Clair, Stolberg worked almost 18 years for the City of St. Charles. He began working there as a non-commissioned police officer, but eventually moved into the city’s administrative department. He worked in that department for five years.
Before his time in St. Charles, Stolberg served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 22 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Following Stolberg’s departure, Bailey said the duties of the administrator position have been split between several city staff members, the city clerk, herself and members of the board of aldermen. She said the search for Stolberg’s successor is already underway.
“We will fill the position when we find the right candidate, who will possess strong leadership skills and a finance background,” Bailey said. “We do wish Mr. Stolberg the best.”
City leaders celebrated Stolberg’s hiring last year.
“There was only one finalist in my book and he’s sitting right here,” Bailey said at the time, while gesturing toward Stolberg, who was sitting in the audience. Other leaders heralded Stolberg as “the best candidate hands down.”
Stolberg was hired on a three-year contract, with a salary of $85,000 per year and a $2,500 pay raise guaranteed to take effect every February.
Bailey said despite the shake-up at city hall that she believes good things are on the horizon for St. Clair.
“We do think the city is on the verge of growth and are currently in the process of adding two 55-and-older subdivisions,” Bailey said.