St. Clair’s new city administrator had his first Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night.
Donald Stolberg took over as city administrator Feb. 1. He replaced interim City Administrator Russel Rost. Rost had been serving in the role temporarily while the city searched for a permanent replacement for Travis Dierker, who stepped down in November to accept a new job with the Northwest School District in Jefferson County.
At the meeting, the board voted unanimously to direct Stolberg to inquire about fixing a leaky roof at city hall. He has been permitted to spend $2,500 with Cochran Engineering.
The board also approved a request for the St. Clair Downtown District to hold a community event, Summerfest, on June 11. However, a similar request from the organization to hold Fall Fest and Harvest Dinner on Sept. 24 ran into a scheduling conflict, so district officials said they will return with a new date.
The next St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting will be held Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive. The meeting, normally held on a Monday has been moved due to the President’s Day holiday.
Stolberg came to St. Clair from St. Charles where he worked for nearly 18 years, beginning as a noncommissioned police officer, and then moving into the city’s administrative department about five years ago. He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.